Walker High School is pleased to announce the Homecoming Court for the 2021-22 school year.
The new homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime when the Wildcats host Denham Springs High at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29.
Senior maids elected to the court include Molly Baker, Bryanna Brown, Raegan Corley, Sophie Inman, Olivia McMasters, Meredith Vera-Lopez, and Bailey Vidrine.
Others elected to the court include Korlee Bozeman, Cydney Cifreo, Audrey Ferrand, Sadie Gallman, Mallory Granger, Taylor Hickey, Macie Inman, Brooklyn Kling, and Leah Rowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.