Walker High 2021-22 homecoming court

Pictured is the 2021-22 homecoming court for Walker High School, which will be presented during the Wildcats’ football game against Denham Springs High on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Pictured, front row from left, are senior maids Meredith Vera-Lopez, Bailey Vidrine, Sophie Inman, Raegan Corley, Olivia McMasters, Bryanna Brown, and Molly Baker. Pictured, back row from left, are maids Cydney Cifreo, Mallory Granger, Brooklyn Kling, Sadie Gallman, Audrey Ferrand, Korlee Bozeman, Macie Inman, Leah Rowe, and Taylor Hickey.

 Photo by Ralph Melancon

Walker High School is pleased to announce the Homecoming Court for the 2021-22 school year.

The new homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime when the Wildcats host Denham Springs High at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29.

Senior maids elected to the court include Molly Baker, Bryanna Brown, Raegan Corley, Sophie Inman, Olivia McMasters, Meredith Vera-Lopez, and Bailey Vidrine.

Others elected to the court include Korlee Bozeman, Cydney Cifreo, Audrey Ferrand, Sadie Gallman, Mallory Granger, Taylor Hickey, Macie Inman, Brooklyn Kling, and Leah Rowe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.