Walker High announces 2022 homecoming court

Walker High has announced members of the 2022 homecoming court. Pictured front row from left are seniors Lindsey Brocato, Taylor Hickey, Cydney Cifreo, Mallory Granger, Lanie King, Abbie Alexander, and Breanna Montgomery. Pictured middle row from left are Alyssa Padgett, Macie Inman, Mya Vidrine, Brooklyn Kling, and Summer Bell. Pictured back row from left are Natalie Jones, Audrey Ferrand, and Sadie Gallman.

 Photo submitted

Walker High has unveiled the 2022 homecoming court that will be presented later this month.

Elected to the court were senior maids Abbie Alexander, Lindsey Brocato, Cydney Cifreo, Mallory Granger, Taylor Hickey, Lanie King, and Breanna Montgomery.

