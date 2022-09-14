Walker High announces 2022 homecoming court

Walker High has unveiled the 2022 homecoming court that will be presented later this month.
Elected to the court were senior maids Abbie Alexander, Lindsey Brocato, Cydney Cifreo, Mallory Granger, Taylor Hickey, Lanie King, and Breanna Montgomery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Walker High has unveiled the 2022 homecoming court that will be presented later this month.
Elected to the court were senior maids Abbie Alexander, Lindsey Brocato, Cydney Cifreo, Mallory Granger, Taylor Hickey, Lanie King, and Breanna Montgomery.
Others named to the court include Summer Bell, Audrey Ferrand, Sadie Gallman, Macie Inman, Natalie Jones, Brooklyn Kling, Alyssa Padgett, and Mya Vidrine.
The entire court will be presented during Wildcats’ football game against Belaire on Thursday, Sept. 29, beginning at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.