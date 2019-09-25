The 2019 Walker High School homecoming court was announced on Friday, Sept. 13.
Senior maids selected to the court were Delaney Anderson, Peyton Berry, Shelby Dorough, Taylor Faucheux, Jenna Hollingsworth, Mackenzie Lemoine, and Avery Olinde.
Also named to the court were junior maids Avery Archer, Anna Ferrand, Madalynn Henry, and Kyndall Smith; sophomore maids Ashton Bailey, Molly Baker, and Bailey Vidrine; and freshmen maids Mallory Granger and Taylor Hickey.
The queen will be crowned during the Wildcats’ home game against the Broadmoor Buccaneers on Friday, Oct. 4.
