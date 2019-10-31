WALKER -- The rain came, but so did the people.
Despite a weather scare, more than 400 costume-wearing Halloween lovers arrived at Walker High for the Art Club’s Second Annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Due to the rain, the Art Club was forced to move the spooky event inside the school’s new main building, where more than 60 tables were set up and decorated by members of various school clubs, sports teams, band members, and even office staff.
Trick-or-treaters arrived at the school for a fun-filled evening, moving door-to-door through the building and steadily filling up their candy bags along the way. People also got to enjoy pizza from the school’s built-in Papa John’s restaurant.
