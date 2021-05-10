Nearly a dozen local band students are taking their skills to the next level — and they’ve earned scholarships for their efforts.
The Walker High Band of Legacy recognized 11 students who have signed on to continue their music careers at six different colleges both inside and outside the state.
Together, the students netted more than $20,000 in scholarships.
Ayla Allen, Brayden Echols, Aron Tapalla, and Madeleine Aime all signed on to play at LSU, while Elizabeth Verneuille, Allison Tucker, and Sonnie Hill are headed to Southeastern Louisiana University.
Other students who signed include Grace Holt, who is going to McNeese State University; Abby Rossnagel, who is going to Samford University; Sydni Seighman, who is going to Louisiana Tech University; and Mason McMorris, who is going to the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
