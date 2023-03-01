Walker High Class of 1963 holds class reunion

Members of Walker High School Class of 1963 met for their 60th class reunion on November 22, 2022. Pictured front row from left are Winford (Wimp) Ballard, Jerry Dedon, Ann Peak Wilkinson, and Sam Wilkinson. Pictured back row from left are Judy Sibley Sanders-Simmons, Shirley Sibley Dyess, Barbara Watson Brown, Don Needham, Elder Ray Arnold, Carolyn Allen Spicer, and J.E. Arnold.

 Photo submitted

Eleven members of the Walker High School Class of 1963 met for their 60th class reunion on November 22, 2022.

The class reunion was held at Duke's Seafood and Steakhouse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.