The Walker High School Class of 1958 celebrated its 60-year class reunion on June 29 at the Judson Baptist Church Hall.
In addition to the Class of 1958, the event was attended by several other Walker High classes that graduated years before and years after. A great time was had by all as they reminisced their school years.
