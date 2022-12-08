Walker High girls soccer team donates toys to elementary school

For the fourth consecutive year, members of the Walker High School girls’ soccer team collected toys at their Thanksgiving team-building event to donate to the South Walker Elementary school giving tree.
Members of the soccer program delivered the toys on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.