Walker High girls soccer team donates toys to elementary school

The Walker High School girls’ soccer team recently collected and donated to the South Walker Elementary school giving tree. Pictured is assistant coach Lauren Arbour and players Catherine Beckman, Molly Stevens, Madison Turner, Hailey Lejeune delivering the toys on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 Photo submitted

For the fourth consecutive year, members of the Walker High School girls’ soccer team collected toys at their Thanksgiving team-building event to donate to the South Walker Elementary school giving tree.

Members of the soccer program delivered the toys on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

