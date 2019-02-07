The Walker High School Marine Corps JROTC program earned a pair of second-place finishes during the 31st Annual Jesuit Drill Meet.
There were 16 schools represented at the annual drill meet, held Saturday, Feb. 2, at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, with Walker High taking part in the color guard competition, the unarmed drill team competition and physical training for both boys and girls.
Walker claimed second place for color guard and boys physical training.
Members of the color guard team consisted of Beau Alford, Kayla Hensley, Colyn Waldrep and Cassius Cormier.
Members of of the boys physical training consisted of Raymond Dozier, Cassius Cormier, Connor Juneau, Christopher Steele, and Landon Hollingsworth.
