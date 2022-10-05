Walker High’s Hickey crowned 2022 homecoming queen

Taylor Hickey, the daughter of JJ and Renaé Hickey, was crowned Walker High’s 2022 homecoming queen during the Wildcats’ game against Belaire on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Hickey was one of seven senior maids elected to the court, along with Abbie Alexander, Lindsey Brocato, Cydney Cifreo, Mallory Granger, Lanie King, and Breanna Montgomery.
