More than 400 seniors received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony celebrating the Walker High Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 21.
The ceremony was held at the University Center in Hammond, with family and friends filling the stands.
Approximately 440 students graduated, including 131 who graduated with honors.
Listed below are the names of all Walker High graduates this year:
Lauren Nicole Achord
Alexis Nicole Allen
Andrew Micheal Allen
Destiny Cheyanne Allen
Jaci Ann Allen
Maryn Ann Allen
Chad Michael Allen, Jr.
Kelly Julissa Amaya-Velasquez
Deseray Nicole Anderson
Ja'Quon Markel Anderson
Rylee Rene Anderson
Austin Jack Andrews
David Leonel Angel, Jr.
Natalie Grace Arceneaux
Garris Brenner Armentor
Ethan James Armstrong
Austin Gregory Avant
Braydie Nicolas Babin
Kenlee Rayne Baham
Ethan Baiamonte
Ashton Grace Bailey
Dylan Anthony Bailey
Jacob Michael Bailey
Lainee Kay Bailey
Molly Elizabeth Baker
Lianna Marie Barber
Matthew James Baty
Tyler Austin Beatty
Tristan Joseph Belleau
Hunter Chase Berrian
Paxton Carter Berry
Sabrina Gabrielle Berthelot
Hunter Dayne Bethel
Alexie Star Bezar
Brenton Dee Billings
Tanner Dee Billings
Benjamin Paul Blackwell
Emma Hayes Blount
Bailey Anne Bourgeois
Madelyn Isabella Bourgoyne
Tanner Michael Bourque
Ethan Travis Bousquet
Garrett Dean Brammer
Bryanna Elise Brown
Tabitha Leeann Bryan
Casey James Bryant
Hailey Ashton Buratt
Hannah Marie Buratt
Jordan Maximus Burke
Donald Ray Butler III
Marguerite Juanita Ana-Maria Byrd
Jordan Louise Calcote
Katryn Rae Caldwell
Brysen Michael Calhoun
Maggie Elizabeth Callender
Jizel Garcia Cano
Tyler Alexzander Cantu
Dayne Kendall Carpenter
Casen John Carver
Alisa Ann Castille
Austin Joel Castille
Benjamin Alexander Castille
Chandler Rashad Cato
Noah Hayden Cecil
Nicole Ann Champagne
Angela Dawn Chandler
Cameron Skyler Chiro
Jacob Anthony Chmurka
Taylor Micheal Chmurka
Alexandra Elise Clark
Hayden Laurent Clinesmith
Orrin Lee Cobb
Kennedy Alexandra Cointment
Ladarrion Savon Colar
Charles Edwin Collins, Jr.
Nadia Rose Collins
Alexander Brody Colwart
Collin Douglas Comeaux
Madisyn Jewellene Compton
Khylei Jordyn Cooke-Rackley
Raegan Alise Corley
Ayden Daniel Cormier
Haleigh Michelle Courtney
Logan Ruben Courtney
Alexis Brianna Covington
Logan Mark Covington
Brice Jeffery Cox
Matthew Donald Craig
Savannah Sheryal Craig
Dawson Ryan Crawford
Weston James Daigle
Alayna Louise Daigrepont
Jenna Rose Davila
Ashton Chance Davis
Javon Montrell Day
Shane Bryant Demars
Jonathan Rangel Diaz
Dusty James Diez
Nicholas Anthony DiMartino
Ryan Anthony DiMartino
Avion Miccah Dotch
Christopher Bernard Dugas
Zoe Dawn Duncan
Ca'Mil Simaya Dunn
Kaden James Dunn
Julia Haynes Durbin
Mikaley Jane Duthu
Shane Martin Easley
Joseph Michael Edwards
Carlie Anne Ellis
Katie Victoria Ellis
Cody James Engel
Hanna Marie Engel
Rayne Stiles England
Estefany Rubi Espinal-Ramirez
Audrey Claire Eunice
Markel Zaccheaus Evans
Hunter Cole Farris
James Allen Farris
Erin Laine Ferguson
Krystian Lynn Fleming
Bevin Trinity Flippen
Abram Flores
Isaiah Isaac Flores
Alexis Emily Flowers
Connor Bryce Fontenot
Dalun James Fontenot
Fisher Bankston Fontenot
Blane Monroe Forbes
Brady David Forbes
Owen Joel Forbes
Ariannah Leighayn Ford
Devin Bradley Ford, Jr.
Derrick Lamonz Edward Ford, Jr.
Alyssa Michelle Foster
A'Nighya Le'Shea' Foster, Jr.
Alexis Fragoso, Jr.
Aiden Jacob Gaspard
Shay Lynn Gates
Jake Ryan Gaubert
Molly Louise Glascock
Dawson Cade Goings
Yulia Gomez
Brendon Lawrence Gongre
Laci Elizabeth Gonzales
Elissa Frances Gordon
Destiny Rose Graffia
Allie Graham
Emily Grace Graham
Justin Ray Graham
Caden Jeffrey Grant
Elle Elizabeth Greeman
Joshua Matthew Grimes
Dominick Cross Gros
Leia Kate Grow
Alexis Guevara Ortega
Brianna Cheyenne Guidry
Ethan Louis Guillot
Jackson Evans Haddock
Grant James Hall
Gyvan Mille Hammons
Zackary Thomas Hanley
Kaylee Marie Harden
Ana Grace Elizabeth Hardison
Ashlyn Grace Harkins
Jadeyn LaShae Harkins
Aimee Michelle Harris
Hayden Lee Harris
Lela Monique Harris
Thaddeus Juan Harrison
Lauren Elizabeth Harvey
Tameia Renee Hayes
Louis Cochran Heintz
Chandler Michael Henry
Jyell Kanye Henry
Samuel Arnold Henry
Jade Loren Herron
Braden Matthew Higginbotham
Allison Edrena Hinson
Nicholas James Hodges
Jonah Bradford Hoffman
Emma Isabelle Holland
Joseph Michael Holman
Samuel Alexander Hoover
Conley Adam Hopkins
Skiler Raymond Howton
Clayton Keith Hoyt
Taylor Nicole Hudson
Ashle' Nicole Hudspeth
Abigail Angelle Huey
Alyssa Lanae Hughes
Xavier Jacob Hunt
Hueie Thien Huong
Trent Ryan Hutchinson
Maci Alexandra Iglinsky
Sophie Elizabeth Inman
Austin Giovanni Jackson
Garrett Blayne Jackson
Ta'Niya Shamone Jackson, Jr.
Keith Jackson, Jr.
Marcus LaCarr Jackson, Jr.
Robert Rodan Jackson, Jr.
Taylor Aniya Jacob
Morgan Grace James
Taylor Joseph Jeansonne
Stormi Lyn Jenkins
Jacob Rian Jennings
Alyssa Nicole Johnson
Collin Shone Johnson
Grant Evan Johnson
Lance Ryan Johnson
Mason Shane Johnson
Ralyn Johnson
Tyler Wade Johnson
Madelynn Nicole Johnston
Melody Faith Johnston
Dylan Allen Joles
Judson Emile Jones
Kaitlyn Paige Jones
Kara Leighann Jones
Ali Noel Kennedy
Roman Phillip King
Skyler June King
David Thomas Kingsbury
Shelby Louis Kinnison
Landon Cade Kish
Arianna Reann Knudtson
Haleigh Madison Kogel
Waide Lauren Kuykendall
Kayla Nikole Labouliere
Leah Eizabeth LaCour
Ethan Reiley Ladner
Daelyn Evangeline Elisa Lake
Ashton James Landry
Tyler Wayne Landry, Jr.
Travis Sentell Lane
Therin James Langlois
Aydeah Nicole Lanier
Garrett Michael Lassitter
William Russell Lawler
Carson Huong Le
Genevieve Lynn Lear
Logan Matthew LeBlanc
Trenton James Leblanc
Grayson Wayne Lee
Deaunoray QuaJohn Levy
Hanna Leighann Lewis
Victoria Anne Lewis
Rita Elise Lind
Caden Austin Lovell
Tayla Renee Lusk
Alexis Rachelle Lynch
Katelynn Grace Lytle
James Patrick Mabile
Keenen Ven Mack
Anthony Blair Maddie
Addison Nikole Martinez
Shane William Massey
Nate Alexander Masterson
Hayden Tucker Matherne
Natalee Hope Matherne
Connor Louis Matthews
Katelyn Renee May
Hayden Allen Mayer
Isabella Leigh Mayeux
Jayden Michael McDonald
Blakely Jade McGraw
Benjamin Lane McKenzie
Meri Ellen McLin
Olivia Grayce McMasters
Harlie Victoria McRae
Chloee Anne Medine
Dakota Alexus Meeuwisse
Mallory Mackenzie Meliet
Taylor Nicole Mergist
Gavin Cade Meyer
Melbin Josue Meza-Bautista
Gabrielle Marie Mileski
Ethan Robert Miller
Lanie Anne Miller
Layla Shea Mills
Addie Maureen Mincey
Treasure Lashae Mitchell
Alaysia Shermani Moore
Mason Lee Morgan
Ernest Dewain Morris
Ja'Kiya Lashay Morris
Syrena Kaitlin Nachtigal
Peyton Blaine Nickles III
Richard Lee Nixon
Chandler Joseph O'Malley
Kiara Samantha Oseguera
Katherine Grace Overby
Browyn Alyse Owens
Brady Kane Parker
Garrett Lee Patrick
Reese Anne Patten, Jr.
Jarvis Patterson, Jr.
Nicholas Gregory Pendleton
Tyler Austin Pennington
Shelby Renee Pentecost
Hunter Lee Penton
Brent David Perkins
Dominick Allen Petsch
Beatriz Da Silveira Pimentel
Alyssa Joye Poole, Jr.
Andra' Dewayne Porter, Jr.
Kate Elizabeth Pourcy
Madox Nole Pousson
Jadyn La'Shea Powell
Olivia Grace Prescott
Tristan Dakota Lane Priest
Kaleb Aaron Pruyn
Angel Jesus Pumarino
Jasper Cade Ragusa
Jayden Cross Ragusa
Hannah Avery Ray
Chance Matthew Reed
Evan Cole Riggins
Cullen Maurice Riles
Justin Lee Riley
Abigayle Candace Ritchie
Haley Elizabeth Roberson
Isabella Grace Robert
Cathlene Marshay Roberts, Jr.
Danny Joe Rodriguez, Jr.
Brock Alexander Rogers
Hannah Michelle Ross
Matthew Noland Rotolo
Lairah Makel Rouse
Madison Elizabeth Rowlen
Joseph Ashton Roy
Logan Michael Ruckman
Gabriel Paul Rundell
Markayla Jade Salisberry
Jacob William Saltalamachia
Hunter Donovan Sanchez
Caleb Scott Sanders
Luke Joseph Savignol
Gabriel Patrick Schaeffel
James Darren Schatzle
Justice Francis Schenk
Ryann Elizabeth Schexnayder
Sierra Antoinette Schmidt
Jason Derek Schroeder, Jr.
Parviz Sadi Scott, Jr.
Destiny Tyrionia Self
Eric Graham Selser
Caleb Anthony Seymour
Mckenzie Jade Shaffer
Allison Leigh Shearer
Gage Keith Shelton
Harrah Jane Shiflet
Leah Renee Shiflet
Hunter James Morgan Sibley
Samantha Lee Sibley
Rayshawn Damarcus Simmons
Isabella Memphis Slade
Connor Matthew Small
Analyn Leigh Smith
Blake Christopher Smith
Isabella Kay Smith
Troy Keith Smith
Gaven Michael Snyder
David James Stafford
Joseph Ryan Stanley
Jonah Ray Stevens
Brileigh Alexis Stewart
Fayth Mirakle Stewart
Haydon Reid Strother
Mallori Elise Talkington
Chloe Saida Tanner
Emily Anne Tate
Madelyn Jeanne Tavlin
Brooke Rene' Theriot
Matilyn Ann Theriot
Samantha Nicole Theriot
Fayth Debra'Ann Thibodeaux
Cecil James Thomas
Garrett Addison Thomas
Jacob Elliott Thomas
Jacob M. Thomas
Jasmine La'Nee' Thomas, Jr.
Phillip Wade Thurmond
Morgan Nicole Tidrow
Cameron Nicole Timmons
Serenity Dominique Triguero
Randi Lynn Tubbs
Aubrey Brooke Turner
Mary Elizabeth Tyler, Jr.
Christopher Earl Variste
Jadyn Maleigh Variste
Victoria Evarista Vasquez
Andres Enrrique Vega
Sunni Marie Veillon
TriMyia Faith Ventress
Meredith Vera-Lopez
Ian Xavier Vernon
Bailey Marie Vidrine
Kirsten Lucille Vidrine
Sierra Taylor Vince
Sara Marie Waguespack
Baylen Presley Walker
JuliaRose Rene' Walker
Josclyn Monet Wall
Dalton Creed Walley
Faith Alaine Walton
Sadee Lynn Warner
Cassidy Lee Wascom
Chania Rechae Watson
Trinity Rose Wawak
Caleb Ian Webb
Reagan Taylor Welch
Ryan Olivia Welch
Shyann Rakel Wiley
Brooklyn Marie Wilkinson
Dusti Raven Wilkinson
Joshua Logan Wilkinson
Cameron Devon Williams
Cody Warren Williams
Haley Lynn Williams
Ireona Sentoria Williams
Bethany Ellen Wilson
Gracie D'Lene Wilson
William Grant Wilson
Zion Elijah Wilson
Brittany Marie Winchester
Jerquan Levelle Winding
Madison Kay Wine
Gabrielle Lynn Winstead
Elijah Kelly Wolf
Callie McKenna Yates
Amanda Ryan Yeager
Ashley Joann Yomtob
