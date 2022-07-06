Walker High siblings win national Beta award

Two Walker teenagers became the first siblings to be named winners of a national Beta award.
Autumn and Sawyer Herring, siblings who attend Walker High School, have each been named recipients of the John W. Harris Leadership Award, which is given to only five students nationally each year.
Autumn won the award in 2022, two years after her brother Sawyer was named a 2020 winner.
Named after Beta’s founder, the John W. Harris Leadership Award recognizes outstanding members whose actions and character best exemplify the ideals of leadership. It is awarded by the National Beta Club.
Winners receive a leadership award, video recognition during the National Convention, and tuition reimbursement to attend Beta Leadership Camp (Junior) or Beta Leadership Conference (Senior).
