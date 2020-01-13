WALKER -- One high-schooler wanted to show her true colors this weekend.
And they were purple and gold.
Madelynn Johnston, a sophomore at Walker High, painted the Eye of the Tiger on her family’s front yard prior to LSU’s national championship game against Clemson.
Johnston, 15, began painting the decal Saturday afternoon and wrapped up Sunday morning, adding the words “Geaux Tigers” underneath the design to give drivers along Walker Road a friendly reminder of tonight’s big game.
Johnston wasn’t alone in the endeavor: She received some help from her sisters, Shelly and Hollie, as well as her boyfriend, Carson Boyer. The four went through about 20 cans of spray paint in four hours and did the entire piece by freehand.
For Johnston, it was her way of showing support for her beloved Tigers.
The top-ranked LSU Tigers will square off against No. 3 Clemson for the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. The game, which will be played inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, will be televised on ESPN.
