Walker JROTC team wins first place in state competition

Pictured are members of the JROTC Raider Team at Walker High that competed in the Louisiana State Raider Competition at Cassidy Park in Bogalusa on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The team won first place to become the new state champion. Pictured from left are August Perez V, Braiden Manuel, Owen Waldrop, Devin Nicholson, Piper Wascom, Jordan Padgett, Rylan Baird, Sara Wilkinson, Brooke McGee, Chris Alexcee, Caroline Meserve, Sofia Ascencio, and Alicia Barber.

 Photo from Brenna Beckman

The JROTC Raider Team at Walker High competed in the Louisiana State Raider Competition at Cassidy Park in Bogalusa on Saturday, March 11.

Collectively, the students finished in first place, making them the new state champions.

