Walker JROTC team wins first place in state competition

The JROTC Raider Team at Walker High competed in the Louisiana State Raider Competition at Cassidy Park in Bogalusa on Saturday, March 11.
Collectively, the students finished in first place, making them the new state champions.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 4:46 pm
The team competed against Liberty High, Zachary High, LaFourche High, Franklinton High, Bogalusa High, and Northshore.
Teams participated in five events: the rope bridge, a physical team test, the gauntlet run, a casualty evacuation run, and a 5K run.
