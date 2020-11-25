For the first time in 14 years, Walker Junior High has a new queen.
Walker Junior High, which reopened this year when the freshman high transitioned to the high school, presented the 2020 homecoming court during its football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
During the game, Paige Gilleon Baledge, who was named queen in 2006, crowned this year’s queen, which was revealed to be Julianna Easley.
Others on the court included Zoie Babel, Lexi Gateley, Kara Hector, Aubrey King, Grace Ross, and Ashlynn Stafford.
