Walker Junior High presented its 2021 homecoming court on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The court consisted of seven maids, including Queen Summer Bell.
Others named to the court included eighth-grade maids Cora Howze, and Gracie King, seventh-grade maids Kamryn Gill and Tiffany Turbeville, and sixth-grade maids Admire Houn and RyleeClare McKenzie.
