The Walker Kiwanis Club delivered its yearly $1,000 donation to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s Annual Christmas Crusade at the Walker Walmart.
Shawn Brady and Steve Bernard, both Kiwanis members, presented the donation.
The Walker Kiwanis Club, a charitable organization made up of volunteers from all sectors, has participated in and helped fund many projects over the years.
Some projects include giving $9,309 for 15 automatic external defibrillators in all Walker schools; $1,000 to the City of Walker for playground equipment; $876 to the Livingston Activity Center; and $15,000 to the City of Walker for Challenger Field.
The organization makes annual contributions to Ard’s Christmas Crusade, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Assess the Need for school supplies, and scholarships to graduating Walker High seniors.
Over the summer, the Kiwanis Club delivered 250 lunches to healthcare workers from multiple facilities across Livingston Parish as well as the Walker Police Department.
