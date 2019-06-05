Lt. William Gurzynski has been promoted to his present rank while serving in the U.S. Navy.
Gurzynski, the son of Donald and Margaret Gurzynski of Walker, is a 2011 graduate of Walker High School and 2015 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He spent two years assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) out of Norfolk, Va. He served there as sonar officer, gunnery officer, then assistant weapons officer.
He is currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron 28 out of Norfolk. As an assistant operations officer, he manages schedules and operational employment for eight destroyers. He has deployed three times in his four years of service to the Arctic, Europe, East Africa and the Middle East.
Gurzynski and his wife, Amanda, reside in Virginia Beach, Va.
