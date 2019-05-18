Christian David Lashover, a native of Walker, graduated at the top of his class during the LSU College of Engineering’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11.
Christian, 21, is the son of Keith and Dwana Lashover of Walker. He graduated high school in May 2015 from the Christian Homeschool Education Foundation (C.H.E.F.).
One of more than 900 engineering students to graduate, Christian obtained his bachelor of science degree in computer engineering. He graduated Summa Cum Laude and as a University Medalist, finishing college with a 4.16 GPA, which ranked No. 1 in his major.
Last summer, Christian completed an internship with Entergy Waterford 3.
Christian’s post-college plans include finding a job in which he can use his software development skills. He also enjoys coaster riding and plans for a coaster trip to celebrate graduation.
