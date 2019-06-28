After a year in office, Westin Cobb finally said goodbye.
The 2019 graduate of Walker High officially ended his tenure as Louisiana 4-H president during the 105th Annual 4-H University that was held on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge from June 18-21.
The theme this year was, “All Roads Lead to 4-H University!”
Cobb was one of 12 4-H members from Livingston Parish to attend the annual event — and one of nearly 1,250 from across the state. During the four-day camp — formerly known as the “Short Course” — 4-H’ers won educational trips, participated in educational programs, and selected new officers for the 2019-20 school year.
4-H University allows participants to experience life on a major college campus. Students stay in dormitories during the event, and the contests and programs are held across LSU’s campus, exposing 4-H members to an actual college-like experience.
This year’s 4-H University consisted of 42 competitive contests and 10 Clover College tracks. In addition, 4-H’ers elected elect new state officers and regional representatives for the state 4-H executive board and selected national conference delegates and members of six state leadership boards.
Each night, the 4-H members participated in an evening assembly inside the PMAC. During the Wednesday evening assembly, keynote speaker Harriet Turk gave a motivational speech encouraging the youth to “break through the barriers preventing their success.”
Cobb, who expressed his appreciation for his time in office in a recent Facebook post, officially passed the baton to Tay Moore of Bienville Parish, who was elected state 4-H president for the 2019-20 school year. Moore served as the vice president last year to Cobb, who presided over the assemblies each night.
The following Livingston Parish 4-H members competed in one of 40 competitive contests: Cobb, Cassidy Charpentier, Kaely Scarle, Maria Nickel, Kelsey Johnson, Maddie White, Amie Lobo, Macie Langlois, Jesi Dier and Madi Dier.
Emma Gaudet and London Guidry participated in one of the 10 educational tracks in Clover College, which is a series of educational sessions for 4-H members who choose not to participate in a competitive contest.
Local 4-H members in the contests competed with other youth from around the state, and a few won awards.
Lobo earned fifth placed in the “Child Development” contest and received a blue ribbon. Gaudet was selected to serve as a State 4-H Shooting Sports ambassador on the State 4-H Shooting Sports Board for the 2019-2020 year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.