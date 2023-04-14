The City of Walker topped its district in the “Cleanest City Contest,” officials said.
Chief of operations Jamie Etheridge told the Walker City Council during its April 10 meeting that the city won first place in its district that includes cities with populations between 4,500 and 9,499 people.
The Cleanest City Contest is conducted by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, which has been putting on the statewide contest since 1958. The contest aims to instill civic pride in the individual citizens and thus, improve the appearance of towns and cities, according to its website.
“A lot of hard work goes into keeping the city clean,” Etheridge said. “The mowing, the picking up of trash, and multiple departments work together to get it where it’s at.”
District judging for the contest ran March 13-17, according to the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s website. Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson said the city was informed that judges for the contest would be coming only two days before their visit. Despite the short notice, the city was able to secure an excellent score.
“A comment [the judges] made was, ‘We can tell y’all didn’t just start this Monday because you knew we were coming. We can tell it’s an ongoing thing,’” Watson recalled the judges saying. “And we do. We put a lot of time into it.”
The city last won the award in 2009, Watson said.
State judging will be April 24-28 and May 1-5, according to the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s website.
