Walker City Hall ribbon cutting

Walker City Hall

 McHugh David | The News

The City of Walker topped its district in the “Cleanest City Contest,” officials said.

Chief of operations Jamie Etheridge told the Walker City Council during its April 10 meeting that the city won first place in its district that includes cities with populations between 4,500 and 9,499 people.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.