WATSON -- Make that four straight.
The Walker Renegades cheerleading squad emerged victorious for the fourth consecutive year during the South Louisiana Youth Football Association’s 2019 Cheer Championship on Saturday, Nov. 16.
More than 150 cheerleaders from four squads gathered inside Live Oak High’s C.B. Wheat Gymnasium in Watson for the showcase. Each squad was challenged to perform five-minute routines encompassing sideline cheers, stunts, dance routines, tumbles, and jumps in front of a three-judge panel that determined the day’s winner.
And for the fourth straight year, that would be the Walker Renegades.
Squads competing in the event came from Galvez, Denham Springs, Watson, and Walker, which defended its title by netting the highest score from the judges. Music blasted through the gym's speakers as cheerleaders chanted their team's names and danced in front of an adoring crowd of family members and friends.
Cheerleaders from the Walker Renegades — which will soon celebrate its 50th year in existence — stormed the court when their squad’s name was called and swapped turns taking pictures with the 2-foot-tall trophy. Each cheerleader also received a medal.
Crystal Barbazon, coach of the Renegades, said her squad’s routine showcased all the skills they’ve practiced since the season started in July. Though this is their fourth straight year winning it all, she was just as proud of this squad as any in the past.
“These girls worked so very hard,” Barbazon said. “We have veteran girls, and we have girls that are [in their first year]. To watch them all grow is absolutely wonderful.”
South Louisiana Youth Football Association (SLYFA) is an independent, non-profit domestic corporation dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of football, cheerleading, and sportsmanship to boys and girls throughout Livingston, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Cheerleaders from several local schools cheer on the sidelines during football games from July through November and compete in the SLYFA Cheer Championship at the end of the season. There are also cheer camps held throughout the year, beginning in January.
This year’s winning Renegades squad was comprised of 49 cheerleaders ages 4-12 who Barbazon said worked tirelessly after school and on weekends for their end-of-the-year showcase.
Eight-year-old Makynze Borden was one of those cheerleaders.
Borden shook her head vigorously when asked if she was nervous heading into the competition, which for her was highlighted by the “Lip Gloss” dance routine. When asked to describe her feelings of winning the championship, she didn’t need many words.
How excited were you when they said your squad won?
“Very,” she said with a wide smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.