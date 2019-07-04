As a coach, Brenna Perez has always required her players to get involved in some form of community service.
Some of her players didn’t need the memo.
Walker High soccer players Ana Grace Hardison, Sydney Nester, Emily Hernandez, and Chloee Medine, along with Walker High basketball player Madison Ellis and Walker High sophomore Juanita Green, recently spent three days volunteering at Memphis Athletic Ministries, a Christian-based mentoring program for underprivileged children ages 8-18.
During their time at the camp, the Walker High students cleaned storm debris at a golf course and worked with inner city children in the MAM facility, where they played basketball, soccer and volleyball and even helped conduct a dance class.
The students went with a mission group from Agape Baptist Church in Walker, and on Sunday, June 30, they spoke to the congregation about their experience.
Perez, the new girls’ soccer coach at Walker High, said her players approached her about going on a summer mission trip before school was out in May. Two of her players, Hardison and Hernandez, had done mission trips in the past, and this year they decided on volunteering at the ministry program in Memphis, where campers are allowed to come at little or no cost to the family.
Perez said she didn’t hesitate to say “yes.”
“I feel like being a student athlete is not just about the grades and the games,” Perez said. “It’s about character, too.
“It’s amazing that these young people who have so much going on in the summer gave their time so selflessly, and it talks about the values Walker High has instilled in it. They’re amazing to me that they’re willing to give up their time for others.”
