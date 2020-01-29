WALKER -- The Walker Voter’s League, which formed in 1964, welcomed the Walker community and city leaders to its annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Day march and ceremony on Monday, Jan. 20.
The celebration of King’s life began at 9 a.m. with a march that started at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, located on Dunn Street. Escorted by the Walker Police Department, approximately 50 people walked the two-mile loop holding signs, pictures, and singing hymns — just as Dr. King did in the 1960s when he led the Civil Rights movement.
Once back at the church, the program began promptly at 10 a.m., when community members shared their knowledge of King’s life. This year’s guest speaker was Bianca Chandler, a motivational speaker, life coach, and facilitator who spoke to the youth about being bold and courageous in pursuit of their dreams
Special crowd guests included Walker Police Chief David Addison and the Walker Police Department, Livingston Parish Councilman Tracey Girlinghouse, and City of Walker Councilman Eric Cook. Acknowledgement of clergy present was Rev. Edgar Thomas, Rev. Sterling Perkins, Elder Harris Rheams Sr., and Dr. Kenneth Chandler.
The Walker Voter’s League presents the Dr. Martin L. King Jr. program annually and hopes to see you next year.
