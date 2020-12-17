Santa Claus is coming to Watson.
Father Christmas will be available for pictures at the Watson Farmers Market from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The market will be held at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road.
A professional photographer will be available for the “Christmas Market,” giving families a chance to have someone take their Christmas photos. People are also welcome to take their own photos if they wish.
In addition, the market will feature more than 100 vendors selling produce, locally grown meat, canned goods, crafts, and other items to fill anyone’s last-minute holiday gift needs. There will also be other activities such as face painting and a hot chocolate booth.
“Come see us December 19th for our Christmas Market!” an announcement read. “We will have pictures with Santa, face painting, hot coco and so much more! Great time to pick up goodies for your Christmas feast and some local gifts & stocking stuffers.”
The Watson Farmers Market, which officially launched this summer, has steadily grown since its first showing in June. After attracting several dozen new vendors, it eventually expanded to its current location.
For more information, visit the “Watson Farmers Market” page on Facebook.
