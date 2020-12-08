One Watson teenager used her birthday to help others.
Hana Mackey, who recently celebrated her 12th birthday, used a gift card she received to purchase toys for Sheriff Jason Ard’s annual Christmas Crusade, which provides toys to less fortunate children in Livingston Parish.
She initially wanted to buy herself a bicycle, according to a post on the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, but instead “chose to do something a little different in 2020.”
“She was worried ‘some kids would go without’ this year,” the post read. “So, she used the gift card to bless others.”
Instead of buying herself a gift, Mackey bought gifts for others and presented them to LPSO deputies during Thanksgiving week.
“Thank you, Hana!” the post read. “We’ll get those toys to Livingston Parish children who could really use them this year. Appreciate your kindness!”
Mackey is one of many people who have already donated to the Christmas Crusade this year, which may be more important than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.
People of all ages have donated to Walmart Supercenters in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson as well as the Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs. One young boy recently gifted his own Santa Claus.
“He wanted it to go to someone who needed it more,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “And, he boxed it up for us, too.”
Ard’s office and volunteers began collecting new, unwrapped toys or cash donations Saturday, Nov. 28. The last day for toy donations is Sunday, Dec. 13.
Applications to receive gifts are being accepted as of Monday, Nov. 30. The final day to apply is Friday, Dec. 11.
Toys are scheduled to be delivered Friday, Dec. 18.
Toy donations can be brought to Walmart Supercenters in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson as well as the Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs. Volunteers will be accepting donations on the following dates:
-- Thursday, Dec. 10: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Friday, Dec. 11: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, Dec. 12: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Sunday, Dec. 13: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Donations can also be mailed to: Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA, 70754. All donations are tax deductible.
Applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7-11. People can apply at 29225 Woodside Drive in Walker (next to Woodside Landfill).
The age limit is 12 years old and younger.
Applicants must come in, or send a representative, with the following information:
-- Proof that you are a resident of Livingston Parish (utility bill, school records, etc.)
-- A birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with child’s date of birth, medical records, or any official documentation listing child’s date of birth can be accepted.
-- Proof of income for all persons living in the household or proof of food stamps (food stamp cards will not be accepted as proof).
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office is implementing new mitigation measures to limit exposure to the disease. Those measures include:
-- Masks must be worn inside the building.
-- No more than 4 people will be allowed in the room at one time.
-- Because of limit restrictions, people may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle.
-- Only the applicant will be allowed inside.
-- If you need help with the application or have children with you, please let a deputy know. The Sheriff’s Office will work to accommodate.
The toy delivery will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. Applicants must be home.
Since Ard became sheriff in 2012, the Christmas Crusade has provided toys to more than 9,300 Livingston Parish children from more than 4,200 families. Last year’s program made the holiday wishes of 1,400 children from 600 families come true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.