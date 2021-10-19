The annual Benelli Shotgun Raffle was held on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The 2021 winner was Barney McLin.
The raffle benefits the Live Oak Highway Median Upkeep fund, which Ponder and Jodie Jones started around 40 years ago in memory of their daughter, Christy Carrier.
Any Watson resident interested in helping with this project is urged to email bjguerin65@gmail.com.
