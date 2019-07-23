‘We’re all in it together’ | LPSO deputies discuss shaving heads in support of co-worker’s wife with cancer

LIVINGSTON -- Liz Smith was cutting the grass when her doctor called.
After collecting her thoughts, Liz got off the riding lawn mower, turned down the music on her phone, and answered the call. At first, she tried to hide it from her husband, who was working a few feet away in the flower bed in the front yard of their Watson home.
Still standing next to the mower, Liz listened as the doctor delivered the news she feared might come, the news she had most dreaded ever since she discovered the lump in her chest.
Then she heard it: You have cancer.
For a moment, Liz couldn’t think.
“You don’t really have rational thoughts when you first find out,” she said.
Shortly after hearing the words, Smith remembers a numbness sweeping over her body as questions swirled in her head: How bad was the cancer? What type was it? What kind of treatment do I need?
Then her mind went to her 11-year-old daughter, and another question surfaced: What happens if I don’t make it?
“All these thoughts go through your head,” Liz said.
Kevin Smith, a motor deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, remembers looking at his wife as she talked on the phone. She just stood there, he recalled, staring straight ahead. At first, he thought the mower had broken.
Then he heard the news.
“It was shocking because it’s the unknown,” Kevin said. “You don’t know what to do. I told her I love her and we’re gonna make it.”
After giving herself “a moment to freak out,” Liz began thinking of the next step. The doctor wanted her in his office the next day at 6 a.m. to discuss treatment, which would require six months of chemotherapy and a port insertion into her chest.
The chemo would most likely cost Liz her hair, the doctor said, but she didn’t want to wait for that to happen. She wanted to do it on her own terms.
“On the way home from the doctor’s office, I said, ‘I’m not losing my hair — I’m gonna take it,’” Liz said. “I don’t like prolonging the inevitable. My daughter and I are close… and I didn’t want her to have to watch it, and I didn’t want to deal with it, either. I wanted to be in control.”
Less than a month later, with friends and family gathered on their back porch, Liz’s shoulder-length brown hair was gone.
But she wasn’t the only one who lost hair that day — her husband and several of his LPSO co-workers shaved their heads in a show of support that instantly went viral once pictures were posted on Sheriff Jason Ard’s Facebook page.
One by one, the deputies took turns in the chair, sitting down with a full head of hair one moment before getting up without any of it left the next.
When asked what he’d tell his fellow deputies for the unexpected act of kindness, Kevin quickly choked up.
“Thank you,” a tearful Kevin said as he looked at his co-workers huddled in uniform a few feet away. “That’s a strong group of men. I love them for that. They’ve been supportive of us, and I couldn’t ask for better people to support us. Thank you guys.”
“We got y’all brother,” one shouted in response.
‘We’re all in it together’
After leaving the doctor’s office, Liz called her good friend Donnie Robinson, the lieutenant of the LPSO motor division and her husband’s supervisor. He was one of the first people she told of her diagnosis, and she wanted to tell him that she planned to chop off her hair instead of wait for it to fall off.
That’s when a secret plan was hatched among the LPSO motor division.
Mechanic Alex Petho suggested that the unit shave their heads to show their support for Liz and Kevin, who had recently joined the Sheriff’s Office after retiring following a 28-year career with Louisiana State Police.
The deputies, who all recalled losing a co-worker to cancer a few years ago, didn’t need any convincing.
“It snowballed,” Robinson said. “Everybody was in.”
The plan was to surprise Liz with their plan the day she shaved her head, but she actually found out five days sooner when she joined Robinson and some of his deputies for a group lunch earlier in the week.
Deputy Bryan Parent took the blame for that.
“I was actually just trying to give [LPSO Deputy] Brandon [Brown] grief because I knew he was really sweating [shaving his head],” Parent joked, drawing laughs from his fellow bald deputies. “He loves his hair... and I made a joke to poke fun at him, and then I was like, ‘Oh no.’”
Kevin and Liz, however, got a kick out of Parent’s slip-up.
“He felt so bad,” Kevin said as he and everyone else laughed, “and we were like, ‘It’s fine.’ But we love him for it.”
“It was hilarious,” Liz said with a big smile.
Deputies and their families gathered at Liz and Kevin’s home last Saturday for the “shave party.” Liz was the first to sit in the chair, and Robinson — whom she met at LSU more than 20 years ago — was the one controlling the razor.
“That was a victory for me,” Robinson said.
After Liz’s head was shaved, the deputies were next, though some were a bit nervous at the thought, especially Brown and Jacob Bourgeois, two deputies who were said to have the best hair in the unit.
“Brandon spent like $25 a week on his hair,” Robinson said before quickly correcting himself. “I’m sorry, $28.”
But once they started, they couldn’t stop.
“We had fun with it,” Robinson said. “We made some designs… and we have pictures of that, but y’all aren’t getting those. We had fun with it because the whole idea was to make this serious issue not so serious for her and not so overwhelming.
“We’re all in it together. It’s not just her and Kevin — it’s all of us.”
