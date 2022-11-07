‘Welcome home’ | Denham Springs community celebrates win, share of district title, and opening of new stadium

Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris, left, welcomes Denham Springs High football fans inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium. Behind Harris, from left, are fellow school board members Jan Benton and Bradley Harris.
The Denham Springs community came out in full-force Friday night for the official opening of the new Yellow Jacket Stadium, the centerpiece of a multi-million-dollar investment into the school’s athletic facilities.
It was the first home game for the Yellow Jackets all season after they played their first nine games — not including a scrimmage and jamboree — on the road. It was their first official home game in nearly a year — or 364 days to be exact.
“Welcome home,” said game announcer Brent Dugas minutes before kickoff. “It’s a great day to be a Yellow Jacket.”
Harris, president of the Livingston Parish School Board who led the push to revamp the school’s athletics facilities, addressed the crowd prior to kickoff, thanking them for their support to fund the projects that’ll bring nearly all sports to campus.
Along with a new football stadium, ball parks and field houses were also built for the baseball and softball teams, which for years were forced to play at North Park. A new track and field facility will be ready for the upcoming season.
“We can now say we are in Yellow Jacket country,” Harris said moments before the team ran onto the field, a thrilling spectacle that included the fight song, loud cheers, and a deafening fireworks display.
The emotional night — which was also the YurView “Game of the Week” — ended in storybook fashion, with Denham Springs scoring a 20-6 win over rival Walker. The win gave the Yellow Jackets a share of the district title with Dutchtown and East Ascension. They’ll return to their new stadium in the first round of the playoffs, hosting Covington on Friday.
After the game, coach Brett Beard expressed appreciation that his players were able to “finish the season up in this amazing stadium.” He also thanked the community for its support throughout the trying year.
“What a beautiful place,” Beard said. “It was rockin’ tonight. I can’t tell Denham Springs enough thank you for coming out and supporting our kids.”
Work on the new Yellow Jacket Stadium started in February, when construction crews tore down the former football venue. The stadium was rebuilt and repositioned and now features better security designs for parking and entry. Additionally, there is a new turf surface that Harris said is designed to drop the field’s temperature by 20 degrees.
Yellow Jacket Stadium can now fit around 6,000 people, including 4,500 on the home side. It also features new lighting and will soon have a jumbotron. A new concession stand with bathrooms was built under the home stands.
The project was expected to wrap up in September before being postponed to October due to weather. Completion was pushed back again last month due to a delay in the delivery and installation of the stadium’s bleachers, forcing Denham Springs High’s homecoming game to be played at Walker High.
Harris said the last week was spent making sure all was ready to pass inspections from the city and the fire marshal. Final approval came Thursday evening, just over 24 hours before kickoff.
“It really is a sweet feeling to be a part of this,” Harris said last week. “It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a bumpy road the whole way. But we’re finally here.”
Despite the nagging threat of rain, people made sure they didn’t miss the special night. Several tents popped up around campus for tailgating. A line of fans stretched from the main entrance more than an hour before the game. Students flowed into their new student section as soon as the gates opened. Fans took countless photos as they walked under the bright lights shining down on the pristine complex.
Ricky Foster, a 1997 Denham Springs High graduate, had to catch a red eye flight from his home in south Florida to be at the game. Foster, one of the founders of the “Dads of Denham” group that gave away thousands of meals in recent years, had traveled to Louisiana for four other games this season.
But this one game was marked on his calendar, the one he had to be at.
“There was no question I’d be at this game,” Foster said.
Foster was one of more than 1,700 people who voted in favor of renewing a property tax to fund upgrades to Denham Springs High’s athletic facilities. The 8.64 mill tax had been on the books since 2007, with initial funds used to construct the Juban Parc schools.
More than three-quarters of those voted in April 2021 supported the renewal, extending the millage for another 20 years. The $13 million investment marked the first major improvement to Denham Springs High’s overall athletic program in more than 65 years — shortly after the campus was established in 1951.
On Friday, Foster could be found standing on the sidelines of the new field wearing a specially-made hoodie that read, “We Finally Home” on the front, and, “Back Where We Belong,” on the back.
“We’re out here to support the Yellow Jackets,” Foster said. “And we’re gonna get this win.”
