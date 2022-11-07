 Skip to main content
‘Welcome home’ | Denham Springs community celebrates win, share of district title, and opening of new stadium

The Denham Springs High football team runs onto the field for the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Standing on the football field in front of thousands of Yellow Jacket fans, Cecil Harris hesitated for a moment as he looked toward the field house.

“I don’t see the football team yet,” Harris said under his breath, drawing laughs from the purple-and-gold crowd filling the stands.

Members of the Denham Springs High School Junior ROTC get ready to present the colors during the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
The Denham Springs High School dance team walks in Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris, left, welcomes Denham Springs High football fans inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium. Behind Harris, from left, are fellow school board members Jan Benton and Bradley Harris.

