Amanda Fox's Pre-K class at South Walker Elementary School started school with a "Welcome to Pre-K Art Show."
The students are learning all about school, but they are also having a little fun, too.
Fox let them paint whatever they wanted as a new experience with paint, and the artwork is now hanging on the wall in the hallway.
