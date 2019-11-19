DENHAM SPRINGS -- A citywide Thanksgiving service will be held at Roberts United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 24.
The service will begin at 6 p.m., with Rev. Eunice Chigumira serving as the evening’s speaker. During the service, there will be worship and preaching as the community comes together “ to thank the Lord for his blessings and pray for our nation,” according to a press release. The program is being sponsored by the West Livingston and Denham Springs Kiwanis Clubs.
An offering will also be taken for A Door of Hope Ministries, a non-profit women’s organization based in Livingston that offers one-on-one counseling, group counseling, and support groups such as “Nesting for Hope,” “Women Supporting Women,” and “SOAR” (Survivors of Abuse Rising Up).
A Door of Hope unveiled a residential facility last January, which wrapped up a near two-year-long renovation project that started shortly after the organization purchased its 10,000-square-foot facility located at 12201 Florida Blvd. in January 2017.
The new residential facility operates in conjunction with A Door of Hope’s pre-existing services, which include a crisis pregnancy center, a women’s help center, a food bank, a closet, and serving as a satellite office for Medicaid and food stamps.
Robert United Methodist Church is located at 201 Julia Street in Denham Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.