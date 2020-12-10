Westside Junior High presented the 2020-21 homecoming court during halftime of the Gators’ game against the North Corbin Junior High Bears.
During the presentation, Preslee Carver was crowned this year’s queen.
Also presented were fellow maids Kambrie Ainsworth, Olivia Besson, Mia Billings, Sasha Caruso, Emma Dalton, London Dees, Maggie Osborn, Mia Reeves, and Mia Saenz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.