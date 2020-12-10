Westside 2020 homecoming
Pictured is the 2020-21 Westside Junior High homecoming court, which was presented during the Gators’ game against the North Corbin Junior High Bears. Pictured top row from left are London Dees, Sasha Caruso, Olivia Besson, Queen Preslee Carver, Mia Reeves, and Maggie Osborn. Pictured bottom row from left are Kambrie Ainsworth, Emma Dalton, Mia Saenz, and Mia Billings.

 Photo b Ralph Melancon

Westside Junior High presented the 2020-21 homecoming court during halftime of the Gators’ game against the North Corbin Junior High Bears.

During the presentation, Preslee Carver was crowned this year’s queen.

Also presented were fellow maids Kambrie Ainsworth, Olivia Besson, Mia Billings, Sasha Caruso, Emma Dalton, London Dees, Maggie Osborn, Mia Reeves, and Mia Saenz.

