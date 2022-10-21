Westside Junior High presents 2022 homecoming court

Westside Junior High presented the school’s 2022 homecoming court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Pictured front row from left are eighth-grade maids Emma Poissot, Ryleigh Harris, Queen Brielle Ausbon, and Alyson Cook. Pictured back row from left are sixth-grade maid Mackenzie Thomas; seventh-grade maids Lyla Orser, Makenzie Wall, and Cloe’ Wesley; and sixth-grade maid Carrington Sprouse.

 Photo submitted

Westside Junior High presented its 2022 homecoming court during halftime of its game against North Corbin Junior High on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

During the presentation, Brielle Ausbon was crowned queen.

