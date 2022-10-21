Westside Junior High presents 2022 homecoming court

Westside Junior High presented its 2022 homecoming court during halftime of its game against North Corbin Junior High on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
During the presentation, Brielle Ausbon was crowned queen.
Others elected to the court include eighth-grade maids Alyson Cook, Ryleigh Harris, and Emma Poissot; seventh-grade maids Lyla Orser, Makenzie Wall, and Cloe’ Wesley; and sixth-grade maids Carrington Sprouse and Mackenzie Thomas.
