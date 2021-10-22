Westside Junior High celebrated homecoming when it hosted Juban Parc Junior High on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The 2021 homecoming court was presented at halftime, with Aubrey Douglas being crowned queen.
Others maids who were elected to the court and presented during the homecoming game included Neveah Adams, Brielle Asbon, A’livia Brown, Dakota Crane, Emma Dalton, Jalyn Johnson, Samara Madson, Star McAllister, Lyla Orser, Karli Pourciau, and Tah’Leahia Walker.
