Westside Homecoming Court 2020
Buy Now

Westside Junior High recently announced the 2020 homecoming court. Pictured, front row from left, are eight-graders Sasha Caruso, Maggie Osborn, Preslee Carver, Olivia Besson and Mia Reeves. Pictured, second row from left, are seventh-graders London Dees and Kambrie Ainsworth, sixth-graders Emma Dalton and Mia Saenz, and seventh-grader Mia Billings.

 Ralph Melancon | The News

Westside Junior High has announced the 2020 homecoming court.

Eighth-graders selected for the court were Olivia Besson, Sasha Caruso, Preslee Carver, Maggie Osborn, and Mia Reeves.

One of the maids will be named queen during halftime of Westside Junior High’s football game on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Others named to the court include seventh-grade maids Kambrie Ainsworth, Mia Billings, and London Dees as well as sixth-grade maids Emma Dalton and Mia Saenz.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.