Westside Junior High has announced the 2020 homecoming court.
Eighth-graders selected for the court were Olivia Besson, Sasha Caruso, Preslee Carver, Maggie Osborn, and Mia Reeves.
One of the maids will be named queen during halftime of Westside Junior High’s football game on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Others named to the court include seventh-grade maids Kambrie Ainsworth, Mia Billings, and London Dees as well as sixth-grade maids Emma Dalton and Mia Saenz.
