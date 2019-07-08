DENHAM SPRINGS -- Everyone knows what he looks like.
The question is: Can you find Waldo?
The Denham Springs Antique Village recently launched its summer “Where’s Waldo” search, giving people of all ages the chance to win prizes if they can spot the popular cartoon, created by English illustrator Martin Handford.
The contest runs through the end of July.
The iconic children’s book character — famous for his wide-rimmed glasses, striped sweater and hat, and trademark grin — can be found in 37 shops across the Antique Village, the most ever for the contest that began locally more than five years ago.
Those wanting to take part in the month-long contest can visit Cavalier House Books to pick up their “Waldo Passport,” which they’ll get stamped whenever they find him in any of the participating shops.
Each person who gets at least 12 stamps will receive an "I Found Waldo" sticker or button, a coupon good for $1 off any Waldo book, and an entry into a grand-prize drawing, which will be held at Cavalier House Books at the end of the month.
This year's grand prizes are highlighted by a six-volume deluxe set of Waldo books.
The Antique Village also encourages participants to keep up with the search online using #DSwaldo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.