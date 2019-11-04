Who dat: Saints All-Pro DE Cameron Jordan discusses healthy eating, living habits during special visit to Albany Middle

ALBANY -- As a professional athlete, Cameron Jordan’s work schedule rarely allows for a break.
The All-Pro defensive end for the New Orleans Saints arrives for team meetings at 8 a.m. each day. However, if he needs to nurse injuries from the previous game, he’ll get to the building around 6:30 a.m., when most people are just waking up.
During the team meeting, coach Sean Payton gives a rundown of the day ahead and that week’s opponent. Once Payton wraps up, the team breaks off into specific meetings for offense, defense, and special teams. Jordan joins the rest of the defense in their own meeting, where defensive coordinator Dennis Allen breaks down film, discusses schemes, and installs new plays for the upcoming week.
From there, the defense heads into positional meetings, and for Jordan, that means gathering with the rest of the defensive linemen. After that, the team finally heads to the practice field to work on all they’ve discussed for a couple of hours before going to the weight room for a lift.
Following a few more meetings, Jordan and his teammates finally head home around 6:30 p.m.
So how does Jordan make it through the entire work day, not to mention the rigors of playing in the NFL?
By fueling up, of course.
“During the day, we have intermittent snacks,” Jordan said. “We got protein shakes, protein bars, milk, and products to keep your body moving.”
“To be a great athlete and student, you have to eat the right way and fuel your body properly. If you eat good, you feel good, and you play good.”
Jordan relayed this message of healthy living to hundreds of students at Albany Middle during a special pep rally in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Jordan’s visit was a part of Dairy MAX’s Fuel Up to Play 60 campaign, which awarded Livingston Parish the New Orleans Saints’ “Hometown Grant” to support the district’s wellness effort through Fuel Up to Play 60.
The NFL and local dairy councils collaborate on the $10,000 grants to build stronger relationships in communities while helping kids “fuel greatness,” according to a press release.
During the program, Jordan discussed his life before and after becoming an NFL star, beginning with his childhood in Arizona when he was “a portly kid” through his college days at the University of California all the way to getting picked by the Saints with the 24th selection in the 2011 NFL draft.
Since joining the “Who Dat” nation, Jordan has played in 136 games, tallied 294 tackles — including 79.5 sacks — and most recently captained a Saints team that finished 13-3 last season en route to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs.
This year, Jordan and the Saints sit atop the NFC South at 7-1 and are heading into a clash against the rival Atlanta Falcons following a bye week.
With plenty of black-and-gold clad students at his attention, Jordan said none of his success would be possible without the way he fuels his body. Throughout the program, Jordan stressed the importance of eating right and exercising — two things that have helped him become a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection.
Once a kid who loved to eat sweets and cheese pizza, Jordan said he now watches what he eats, when he eats, and how he eats in addition to living an active lifestyle.
“It’s all about how you fuel your body,” Jordan said. “It’s not about just eating, it’s about what you eat and what you do.”
With music blaring through the speakers, Jordan entered the gym between a line of Albany Middle cheerleaders as middle-schoolers screamed loudly from the stands.
After giving a high-five to Gumbo, the Saints’ lovable canine mascot, at center court, Jordan greeted the students before diving into a 30-minute discussion that covered his life and also included a Q&A with a few select students.
Following the Q&A, the majority of the students headed back to campus, though Jordan joined them on the walk along the gravel road, passing out high-fives and autographs along the way. After returning to the gym, Jordan led a group of 50 or so students through a series of NFL drills.
“I wish I could keep their attention in class the way [Jordan] does,” one teacher joked.
Jordan told the students he grew up “playing all types of sports,” including basketball, track, and soccer before giving football a chance in his eighth grade year. When he decided to play football, Jordan said he knew he had to “bulk up” — meaning he had to trade his favorite snacks for healthier options such as shakes and yogurt parfaits.
Like life in the NFL, Jordan said his schedule at the University of California was also pretty full with 6 a.m. practices, classes, weight lifting, team meetings, and then study hall. To fuel up, Jordan said he and his roommate would start the day with a hearty breakfast, usually of “eggs, bacon and cream cheese on a bagel.”
“It was the right way to fuel your body to start the day,” Jordan said. “As I’m going through school and sports, I had to make sure I got something good for breakfast every day. It’s a long day in college.”
Once the Saints made him a first-round selection, Jordan said he contemplated hiring a personal chef before realizing he didn’t need one.
“I thought to myself, ‘What’s a personal chef do?’ Cook, and I can do that myself,” Jordan said.
After breaking down his daily work schedule, Jordan ended his session by fielding a few questions from Albany Middle students, who met the 6-foot-5-inch, 285-pound lineman near center court.
Some of the questions were:
How do you fuel up for your workouts and games?
“For pre workout, I got milk and strawberries, pineapples, spinach, and then some kind of ice. Before games, scrambled eggs, bacon, a big ole’ Belgium waffle, and chocolate milk. It’s not my fault. I need sweets in my life.”
What is your favorite breakfast?
“French toast, hash browns, yogurt, granola, berries, mangos, and turkey, sausage, or bacon. The yogurt is for me, but it never gets there because my wife takes it.”
What advice do you have for middle-schoolers for their future?
“I’m going to tell you something my dad always told me: If you’re gonna do something, do it 100 percent. So whatever you do, put all your energy into it.”
“I wish I could tell you be 6-5, 285 pounds and you’ll go far in life, but that’s my job.”
What was your favorite subject in school?
“History, because if you know about your past, you can know where you’re going. I also happen to be a huge Greek buff. I’m big into Greek mythology and Norse mythology.”
