WATSON -- Everyone’s favorite floppy-eared, fast-talking, joke-cracking rabbit was back in town.
And once again, he didn’t disappoint.
The Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show, created by children’s entertainers Tim and Laura Allured, made stops at the Livingston Parish Library last week, delighing hundreds of families with a one-hour educational act of ventriloquism, music, games and magic.
The couple performed at all five LPL branches July 9-11 as part of the library’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading program, beginning at the Main Branch and ending at the South Branch.
As is typically the case, the Allureds performed their family-friendly show in front of packed houses as children and parents came to see what they had in store this time around.
“Who’s ready for Harvey Rabbit?” Tim shouted to a group of excited children seated on the floor of the Watson Branch.
For many in attendance, this wasn’t their first Harvy Rabbit experience.
The Allureds — also known as “The Harvey Rabbit People” — have become staples in Livingston Parish and beyond since they started performing with Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, T-Boy the Alligator, and others.
After working as school teachers in Calcasieu Parish for three years following their 1983 graduations from McNeese State University, the Allureds decided to pursue careers as full-time children’s performers.
They started off on cruise ships and in schools for the first few years before getting calls from libraries hoping to acquire their services in the early 1990s. They did only a few library performances in the first year, but it steadily grew over the next several years.
Now, Harvey Rabbit has become a staple during the summer for libraries across Mississippi, southeast Texas and Louisiana — including in Livingston Parish, where children flock to catch a glimpse of Harvey Rabbit and his lovable friends.
Laura, who won a first-place award at the 1985 International Ventriloquist Convention, typically mans the various puppets and their voices while also playing multiple pranks on her husband, who changes in and out of elaborate costumes that have included Darth Vader, “Jungle Jim,” and “Slugo the Slouch” in the past.
This year, Tim played “Archibald Beach” — a nerdy character dressed in a sail hat, a bow tie, taped glasses, bucked teeth, and a large magnifying glass sticking out of his pants — as well as a retired general who barked out orders to the puppets... to no avail.
During their visits, the Allureds also showed off their pet cats, 10-year-old Scooter and his 4-year-old brother Charlie, a rescue cat who lost a leg from a gunshot wound.
The Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show program is supported in part by a Decentralized Arts Funding Grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in cooperation with the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, and Louisiana State Arts Council.
