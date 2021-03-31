Sixth Annual MATHlete competition
Pictured are the top five finishers of the Sixth Annual MATHlete Competition held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center. From left are Jalis Evans, South Walker Elementary (fifth place); Natalie Blackwell, Freshwater Elementary (fourth place); Wesley Thibodeaux, Lewis Vincent Elementary (third place); Campbell Jones, Freshwater Elementary (second place); and Adriana Ramos, South Walker Elementary (first place).

 David Gray | The News

WALKER -- When Superintendent Joe Murphy asked, “Who’s ready for some math,” the arms of dozens of third-graders shot up across the auditorium.

“That’s what we like to see,” Murphy said.

After an intense three-and-a-half-minute test, these students proved to be more than ready.

Third-graders from 22 elementary schools across the parish gathered at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker for the Sixth Annual MATHlete Competition on Tuesday, March 30.

Approximately 44 students from all corners of the parish took part in the competition, which is presented annually by the Kiwanis Clubs of Denham Springs and Walker. Last year’s event was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participating schools entered their top two contestants from in-school competitions held throughout the year. Every student was awarded a medal and a goodie bag, while trophies went to the top five finishers.

While speaking briefly to the students, Murphy congratulated them on advancing to the parish-wide competition amid a “challenging” school year.

“There is nothing wrong with competition,” Murphy told the students. “Competition is what drives life. Every one of us has a competition in some way, and today you’re gonna compete. But you’re here already, so obviously your school thought of you enough to send you.”

Students and their parents met in the LPLTC auditorium Tuesday morning where Clint Carver, a member of the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, went over the instructions. They were simple: Get it right, and get it fast.

Carver also clued parents in on the “intensity” that takes place during the competition.

“If you don’t have an older child that has competed in this, you don’t understand the intensity that goes on in that room,” he said. “It is amazing that we get that competitive fire with the academic accolades. This is my favorite thing we do. I leave and I talk about it all day.”

After the introduction and explanation of the rules, students were then led to the testing room. Once there, they spent the next three and a half minutes in total silence as they searched their brains for the right answers to 144 multiplication equations across six columns on two pages.

Once the tests were turned in, Kiwanis Club members graded the tests while students took fun photos with mathematical props. They also penned heartwarming notes to the residents of LA Plantation, which was a sponsor for the event.

After each student was recognized, the winners were called out. Finishing in first place was Adriana Ramos of Freshwater Elementary. Ramos, who also won a front row seat in the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Christmas parade, was the first to complete the test and got the most answers correct.

Kiwanians marveled at her test-taking skills.

“That was the fastest we’ve ever had,” Carver said.

Finishing behind Ramos were Campbell Jones, of Freshwater Elementary; Wesley Thibodeaux, of Lewis Vincent Elementary; Natalie Blackwell, of Freshwater Elementary; and Jalis Evans, of South Walker Elementary.

Along with a trophy, the top five received gift cards ranging from $25-$100.

The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club took to Facebook to congratulate the students after the competition.

“These were some incredibly intelligent, dedicated, and precious third graders,” the post said. “We would have taken more pictures, but we were too amazed at how brilliant and polite they were!”

The following students represented their schools in the competition:

Albany Upper Elementary

Isaiah Brooks

Gabe Carpenter

Denham Springs Elementary

Katelyn Pittman

Kingston Price

Doyle Elementary

Landry Benesta

Mackenzie Purdy

Eastside Elementary

Christian Bridges

Ashton Ogden

French Settlement Elementary

Jadyn Boully

Reese Gautreau

Freshwater Elementary

Natalie Blackwell

Campbell Jones

Frost Elementary

Emma Hardy

Brock Rivero

Gray’s Creek Elementary

Nathan Ramey

Rodney “Trey” Trufant

Juban Parc Elementary

Kiersten Anderson

Brooklyn Jarrell

Levi Milton Elementary

Caitlyn Grant

Cohen Peterson

Lewis Vincent Elementary

Presley Britt

Wesley Thibodeaux

Live Oak Elementary

Levi Ott

Caleb Vicknair

Maurepas

Olivia Bell

Sidney Lauzervich

North Corbin Elementary

Solena Lyons

Luke McCaskill

North Live Oak Elementary

Evan Graham

Ally Vellier

Northside Elementary

Mason Hodges

Ben Neal

Seventh Ward Elementary

Graham Rogers

Averie Whitehead

South Fork Elementary

Ryker Pousson

Ismael Rivera

South Live Oak Elementary

Brooke Dayberry

Luke Hunter-Boyle

South Walker Elementary

Jalis Evans

Adriana Ramos

Springfield Elementary

Noelle Gasperecz

Seth Hernandez

Walker Elementary

Jordan Jenkins

Keaton O’Neal

