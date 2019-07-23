The submissions are in, and now it’s time to vote for the laziest dog of summer.
Voting is now open for The News’ annual Lazy “Dogs” of Summer Photo Competition.
The voting is divided into three polls, and it will run through noon on Monday, July 29. The top vote-getting dogs will be published in The News’ Aug. 1 edition. All submissions are currently posted online.
To check out the complete photo gallery, click on the following tab:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.