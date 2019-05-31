WALKER -- Young anglers will get the chance to test their fishing skills in an upcoming event sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
And there’s a prize if they catch the right fish.
The “Get Out and Fish!” program, a free fishing event for children ages 15 and younger, will be held the weekend of June 8-9 at 10 ponds across Louisiana, including the pond at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
This year, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer an incentive-based fishing experience with its “Get Out and Fish!” Weekend Derby — any angler who catches one of 10 tagged channel catfish placed at the various sites will be eligible for a prize sponsored by Berkley and Louisiana Fish Fry.
Free fishing weekend provides an opportunity for anglers to fish without a fishing license on any of the state’s public waters. With the exception of free fishing weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any of Louisiana’s public waters.
By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.
Licenses are available for purchase online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.
Tagged channel catfish will be stocked at 10 LDWF “Get Out and Fish!” ponds across Louisiana early June 8. For more information about the event including directions, reporting instructions, and derby rules, click here.
This event is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF), which was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
