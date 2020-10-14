This month, the Livingston Parish Library has plenty in store for those who enjoy celebrating the spookiest of holidays.
Among those activities will be held this weekend, when Casper the Friendly Ghost comes to town.
The Livingston Parish Library will hold a free outdoor screening of the 1995 film “Casper” on Saturday, Oct. 17, the library system has announced.
Scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., the popular fantasy-comedy film — which marked the first feature-length movie to have a computer-generated character in a lead role — will be shown on the lawn at the Main Branch in Livingston.
Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines regarding spacing and capacity limitations, people are required to register in advance to reserve a spot at the “Movies Under the Moonlight” event. Each group will be assigned its own area following the 6-foot-safety rule, the library said.
People are encouraged to bring masks as well as blankets or lawn chairs. Popcorn will be provided at the free screening, though people are welcome to bring their own snacks.
Additionally, those who arrive in costume will receive a special commemorative button, as well as some spooky activity sheets.
With Halloween later this month, the library has much more in store for patrons to get them ready for the festivities.
Along with this weekend’s screening of “Casper,” the library system is holding virtual “Spooky Science” STEAM activities at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the month of October.
On Friday, Oct. 16, Science Tellers will share the story of “The Mummy at Mystery Mansion,” in which viewers will try to unravel the mystery behind the haunted house while learning a few science concepts along the way.
The month-long celebration will end with a virtual Halloween-themed “Trick or Treat” puppet show on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 1 p.m.
All of the Livingston Parish Library’s virtual programming can be found on their social media platforms. For more information or to register for an event, visit www.mylpl.info.
