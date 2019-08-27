DENHAM SPRINGS -- Anyone who knew Lionel Kabel knew that he loved his city.
He moved to Denham Springs with his wife and three children in 1969, assimilated himself into the local culture, and adopted the city as his own. He never left Denham Springs, living there until his passing on Feb. 14, 2009.
After establishing his business, Kabel Signs, on 4-H Club Road, Kabel began photographing and painting local scenes and historic landmarks in his spare time. Today, many of his paintings can still be found in banks, businesses, schools, and private collections.
On Labor Day, people will have the chance to buy some of Kabel’s most popular works of art.
A number of Kabel’s original paintings, as well as framed prints, will be auctioned off at Southern Heirs Auction in Denham Springs on Monday, Sept. 2.
Tony Achord, owner of Southern Heirs Auction who is organizing the auction, said the event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
During the auction, people will have the chance to buy work from a man who loved Denham Springs so much, he designed the logo that is still used by the city today. Among the original paintings to be sold include: “Twin Oaks Plantation,” “Savior,” a framed print of “The Battle of Baton Rouge,” whose original currently hangs in the Old State Capitol, and “The Old Mandeville Lighthouse,” the last landscape Kabel painted.
In addition to the paintings, a collection of ship and railroad lanterns, nautical pieces such as ship’s instruments and windows, and various other items that Kabel and his wife owned are scheduled to be sold.
To Achord, this is a chance for people to take home “a piece of history” from someone who knew the history of the city “inside and out.”
“Lionel was an icon of this parish,” Achord said. “We want to pay him the respect he deserves.”
For more information, call (225) 791-2440 or visit www.southernheirs.com.
