DENHAM SPRINGS -- Swearingen Durham walked in the familiar building, through the familiar halls, and stood in the familiar library.
He saw many familiar faces during his visit, the faces of former classmates and former teachers, and they exchanged familiar stories with one another.
But Durham was here at Denham Springs Junior High for another purpose, one he shared constantly over the next eight hours as he relayed to hundreds of students his not-so-familiar tale of mystery, coming-of-age, and magic.
Familiar names line the shelves in book stores across the globe, and yours, too, can be among them.
“Walking into Barnes and Noble, every book has a different author,” he said. “Why can’t yours fit on that shelf somewhere?”
Durham, a Denham Springs native, returned to his roots to share the story of his upcoming young adult fantasy series during a visit to Denham Springs Junior High on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
A 2011 graduate of Denham Springs High School, Durham also attended Denham Springs Junior High when his family moved from Baton Rouge when he was 11. He considers Denham Springs his hometown, which is why he happily returned to read excerpts from his “Tales of the Bardenwood” series, which hits shelves this summer.
“I want to give back as much as I possibly can,” he said in between sessions. “That’s why I’m here today. Plus, maybe there’s another writer out there today.”
Durham, who celebrated his 27th birthday Feb. 15, has been a fan of fantasy for as long as he can remember, adoring stories such as “Jurassic Park,” “X-men,” and “The Lord of The Rings.” (In fact, he and his wife named two of their pets Merry and Pippin, after two popular characters from “The Lord of the Rings.”)
On his website, Durham said he began writing as early as grade school, “though those works were handwritten and bound with yarn.” However, he always believed he’d grow up to tell stories through another medium — music.
“I was always writing music as a kid,” he said. “I still have a deep love of music. I went to school for music, but that doesn’t reap very many rewards. Couldn’t find many good jobs with music, and then I got married, so I needed something else.”
Durham said he started writing “Bardenwood” in 2016, when rising floodwaters thrashed his hometown. Unable to leave his house, the flood forced Durham to sit down in front of his laptop and start writing.
With nothing to distract him, Durham said it took him only three days to complete the concept and plot of what he hoped would be a four-book series. The tale includes his favorite elements from the world of fantasy: magic, forbidden forests, superheroes, video games, movie characters, witches, and more.
More than three years after he first sat down in front of his laptop, the first of those books is almost ready for print.
“Tales of the Bardenwood” centers around a teenaged boy named Ard who lives in a medieval town. Though most boys his age are swinging axes and doing “manly” work, Ard works at grandma’s inn, “where he basically scoops poop,” Durham said as students howled with laughter.
Things change for Ard on his 17th birthday: Suddenly, he can see in the dark, he can hear things far away, and he is very strong. Ard eventually passes out from sensory overload and has a vision with a girl named Emagora, who’s standing on the edge of the forbidden Bardenwood and tells him to find her.
Reluctantly, though curious, Ard enters the forest.
Durham presented a brief excerpt from the first book of the series, “The Blackstone Ritual.” While one student read, DSJH librarian Laura Foy had other students act out the scene, which drew even more laughs from their fellow students as well as Durham.
After reading the passage, Durham explained the publishing process to students, which for him was the most difficult part.
Durham said he was rejected around 50 times over a two-year period, with one agent after another rejecting his proposal of a multi-part young adult series that he pitched as “Spider-Man meets Eragon.”
No, they all said.
The trying process made Durham question whether his book — and to another extent, the author himself — was good enough.
“If you ask my wife, it was a terrible time for me,” he said. “I was in the worst mental state because I had spent all this time on this book and it kept getting rejected. But my wife kept telling me, ‘There’s a million books on these shelves, yours can be one of them.’”
Eventually, Durham got some good news while he was on his honeymoon, when the Denver-based Literary Wanderlust Publishing House took an interest in the story of Ard and offered Durham a contract on the spot.
After mulling it over for a week, Durham agreed, and quickly got to editing his now 78,000-word first installment.
“I cried big tears,” he said with a laugh.
The first book is finished except for the cover design, which should be completed sometime in February, Durham said. If all goes to plan, the book will be released at the beginning of June, and Durham hopes to have a local launch party to celebrate the moment.
Durham, who now resides in Baton Rouge, said he hoped his school visit would inspire kids to pick up writing, especially if they have any aspirations of being a published author.
“I want there to be transparency when it comes to publishing because it’s so daunting,” Durham said. “I just want kids to not be afraid to write something.”
