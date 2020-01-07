DENHAM SPRINGS -- “She is full of love and mercy,” one relative said.
“She was always there for us,” said another.
“You are a jewel, Aunty Willie,” said a third.
Those heartfelt words were just some of the descriptions bestowed on Willie Edna Banks Grayer, who celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends during a surprise party at the North Park Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The matriarch of the Banks family, Grayer was greeted by nephews, nieces, extended family members, and many of her lifelong friends. There was singing, dancing, food, and many speeches as family members and friends came together to celebrate “Aunty Willie.”
‘We celebrate 90 years of Aunty Willie,” said Desi Rheams, Grayer’s great-nephew. “Ninety years. That’s amazing to be in the presence of an elder that long. We want to celebrate today, and celebrate means have a party.”
The recreational center was certainly decorated for a party, with dozens of tables set up, all draped in white, blue, or silver tablecloths. A few select tables were even adorned with an arrangement of blue flowers.
Guests arrived around 2 p.m., about 30 minutes before the guest of honor arrived. As people checked in, they were given a raffle ticket and a program commemorating Grayer’s life. Her niece, Faye Stutts, put together the “Blessed by God for 90 Years” program, which included photographs, poems, and a copy of the Banks family tree.
Grayer arrived in a limo wearing a sharp blue blazer and dress, which matched her fellow members of the Denham Springs Community Floral and Civic Club, a local service organization that Grayer has been a member of for decades.
When Grayer walked into the building, the crowd of 100 or so rose to their feet as she made her way down the white carpet, escorted by her nephew, Thomas Stewart. Family members took out their phones to record Grayer’s walk as she smiled and waved to the crowd inside.
After Grayer took her seat in a white leather chair, several family members and friends went to the podium to speak, sharing their own stories with “Aunty Willie.”
Her great-great niece, Jalette Matthews, said, “When she walked in a room, you knew who was in charge.”
Her niece, Irene East, said, “She will do anything she can for you. She will love you and show you how to cook.”
Her great-niece, Shirley Forbes, took the microphone off its stand and walked directly in front of Grayer to deliver her message.
“You’re a jewel to all of us,” Forbes said.
