A youth baseball team recently learned that some things are bigger than sports.
Members of the La Bulls Baseball and Softball organization, based in Livingston Parish, learned that invaluable lesson when they honored the late Cpl. Nick Tullier, who passed away last week nearly six years after he was critically injured in a shootout in Baton Rouge.
Dressed in their bright red uniforms, the baseball team of 8-year-olds wore decals on their helmets in tribute to Tullier. The decals bore Tullier’s name across an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office badge.
Tullier, a Denham Springs native, served in the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 18 years before he was shot multiple times in an attack on law enforcement in July 2016. Despite doctors’ fears he wouldn’t last a day, Tullier survived for more than 2,100 days before finally succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, May 5.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released photos of the players wearing the special helmets.
“Coaches said they wanted to ‘teach our boys that it’s more than baseball,’” read the post.
La Bulls Baseball and Softball organization took to Facebook and said their mission isn;t just about coaching baseball but “developing solid human beings.”
“Proud to have them honor Nick Tullier with helmet stickers today,” the post said. “Nick was a hero that put his life on the line for his coworkers and the community and sadly lost his courageous battle [on May 5].
“Anyone can coach baseball but we have coaches and parents in our organization that coach while developing solid human beings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.