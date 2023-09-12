Mystery Machine

This authentically decked-out Mystery Machine, owned by Danielle Kent, will be on hand for the Livingston Parish Book Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. This 1968 Dodge A100 is identical to the vehicle popularized by Scooby-Doo and the rest of his crime-fighting team featuring Shaggy,

Fred, Daphne, and Velma.

 JEFFREY F KENT

The Livingston Parish Library is inviting Scooby-Doo fans to get an up-close glimpse at one of most iconic and recognizable vehicles in the history of television.

At this year’s Livingston Parish Book Festival, visitors will be able to see a real-life replica of the Mystery Machine, the famed vehicle of Scooby-Doo and the rest of his crime-fighting team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.