The Livingston Parish Library is inviting Scooby-Doo fans to get an up-close glimpse at one of most iconic and recognizable vehicles in the history of television.
At this year’s Livingston Parish Book Festival, visitors will be able to see a real-life replica of the Mystery Machine, the famed vehicle of Scooby-Doo and the rest of his crime-fighting team.
Come check out owner Danielle Kent’s authentically decked-out 1968 Dodge A100, identical to the one that Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma rode as they solved one mystery after another. We’re certain the Mystery Machine will provide plenty of groovy vibes and fun photo opportunities throughout the day.
The Mystery Machine will be one of the many attractions at the Eighth Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival, which will be held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Main Branch in Livingston, located at 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston, LA, 70754.
Hosted yearly by the Livingston Parish Library, the Book Festival features author discussions, book signings, live music, food, games, and other activities. Visitors will also be able to utilize any of the library’s resources.
The Book Festival is free and open to all, and all attendees will receive a free book while supplies last.
You can also follow the Livingston Parish Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for regular updates on the Livingston Parish Book Festival. Headlining authors and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Other announced guests are Ellen Byron, an award-winning mystery author, and Bee Happy Farm and Mobile Petting Zoo, a locally-owned, family-friendly business in Holden.
