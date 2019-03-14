LIVINGSTON – The process of eliminating a portion of the Denham Springs city limits from Livingston Parish Council Mosquito Abatement District 2 & 3 goes to the full council for final approval at the meeting tonight, March 14.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Parish Council chamber.
The proposal will go up for review in a public hearing prior to the vote at the regular meeting March 14. If approved, the paperwork must be signed no later than March 18 in accordance to the guidelines set by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Councilman Garry “Frog” Talbert of District 2 and District 3 Councilman Maurice “Scooter” Keen introduced an ordinance which redefines boundaries for the district.
The two members sought the amendment to stop the proposed district from overlapping with a portion of District 3 which contains part of the incorporated area of the City of Denham Springs, which already sprays for mosquitoes during peak seasons of the year.
The proposal calls for a $3.00 per household fee to cover mosquito abatement and testing. The fee would create an estimated $325,000 per year and $3.25 million over the 10 years the district would collect the funds.
Livingston Parish Water District No. 2 will collect for the mosquito control revenue for those areas. The fee would cover equipment, employees, and testing for the district.
The amendment, if approved, would remove the area north of Cockerham Road from the district map, a move which would remove approximately 300 households from the parish program.
Talbert and Keen pushed the plan forward after Keen was informed that part of the district covered the Denham Springs city limits, which would have led those households to pay twice for protection from mosquitoes.
Under the amended plan, District 2 would begin at the intersection of Spillers Creek and proceed along the northern parish boundary of an unnamed road. It would also boarder southeasterly and southwesterly to the center line of Cassie Drive, then southerly to the center line of La. 63 and westerly to the center line of La. 1090.
District 3 would begin at the intersection of the western parish boundary, and an unnamed tributary south of Foxboro Drive, and easterly along La. 1019 and south to Lockhart Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.