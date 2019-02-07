LIVINGSTON -- A grand jury in 21st Judicial District court formally indicted Dakota Theriot on three counts of first-degree murder today.
Theriot, 21, is accused of killing Billy Ernest, 43, daughter Summer Ernest, 20, and son Tanner Ernest in a mobile home along Courtney Road near Walker on the morning of Jan. 26.
All three died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the autopsy.
Theriot used the truck belonged to Billy Ernest for the drive to Gonzales where he alllegedly shot and killed his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50. Autopsy reports in Ascension Parish revealed that his parent died in a simillar fashion to the Ernests.
He was booked in Ascension Parish on two counts of first-degree murder upon his return to Louisiana on Feb. 1.
Theriot waived extradition from Richmond County, Va., where he drove after the shooting of his parents, according to authorities.
The indictment hearing lasted approximately one hour.
21st Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said he has not yet decided whether he will seek the death penalty, due to uncertainy about Theriot's mental health.
"We're still getting the information together before we decide on the death penalty," he said.
Perrilloux said he has spoken to the family of the victims by phone, but has not yet met with them in person to discuss the case.
Arraingment for Theriot could come as soon as Wednesday, Feb. 13, he said.
Theroit is expectd to appear in court March 18 for a preliminary exam.
