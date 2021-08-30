More than 55,000 Livingston Parish houses and businesses remain powerless nearly 24 hours after the impacts of Hurricane Ida started being felt in the area.
As of 6 p.m., DEMCO was reporting 33,617 outages in Livingston Parish, or roughly 74 percent of its customer base.
At the same time, Entergy was reporting 21,850 local outages.
All told, the state was reporting north of an unprecedented 1 million outages in southeast Louisiana.
In a press conference Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 linemen have been deployed to the state to restore power, with "several thousand more" on the way.
"We need to have power restored as quickly as possible," Edwards said.
Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds greater than 150 mph, making it one of the strongest to ever hit the state of Louisiana.
After making landfall in Port Fourchon, the storm turned northeast and cut through Livingston Parish, with local officials saying the eye passed through French Settlement.
Much of the parish is without power as National Guard soldiers and first responders remove debris and tree limbs from roadways to make room for power restorers.
President Joe Biden recently approved assistance for individuals and businesses, and Edwards said more than 18,000 people have applied for FEMA aid in the aftermath of Ida.
Those in the affected parishes — which includes Livingston Parish — can apply online through DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or through the FEMA mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.